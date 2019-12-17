BBNaija: Pepper Dem Edition’s BamTeddy Emerge (Video)

While many have wondered when BBNaija Pepper Dem edition’s BamTeddy would emerge, Mercy Eke and her lover, Ike Onyema have taken their love life to another level.

BamTeddy (Bambam and Teddy A) is the first married duo the reality show has produced since its inception.

Well, Ike and Mercy are gradually stepping into their shoes as they have taken the first step towards sealing their union with a low-key traditional marriage.

The announcement of their traditional marriage by former co-housemate, Omashola, came as a surprise to their fans who could’t hide their joy, as they stormed the comments section to send in their congratulatory messages.

In a video shared, the duo were gorgeously dressed in their traditional attire, as Ike maintained that he is now a married man.

Watch video below

Recall that during their stay in big brother house, Ike’s sister, Cindy approved his in-house relationship with the video vixen.

Reacting to a post on Twitter where fans of the reality show concluded that the lovebirds were addicted to each other, Cindy noted that Mercy was the right woman for her brother.

Their love has been growing stronger by the day and Mercy earlier stated that she would love to be with Ike after the end of the reality show, but wants to slow it down for now because she has been through a lot in her past relationships.