Aregbesola Calls For Heavy Taxation Of Rich Nigerians

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has called for the heavy taxation of rich Nigerians in order to solve the problem of poverty in the country, Concise News reports.

According to the minister, the rich in the country should be taxed and the money used to benefit the poor.

Aregbesola made the statement at an event to celebrate the 70th birthday of former Governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

He said: “We must mercilessly tax the rich if we are to cure the problem of poverty. We have two contending forces, the poor and the privileged rich. The rich have no problem, they are comfortable.

The problem is the poor and they are in the majority. And the point is if the rich failed to address this problem, the comfort of the rich will be taken away, so they must release much of their money to help the poor.”

During the ministerial screening in January, the former governor of Osun State had stressed the need for the rich to pay heavy tax.

“We have left the rich men in Nigeria without discharging their responsibility to the citizens, particularly on taxation,” he had said.

“So, I am going to pioneer privilege taxes for those who have huge resources or wealth from which Nigerians must tap. If I go into this, there might be some ill feelings in some quarters, so I won’t go deep into that. I will recommend serious taxation for wealthy people in Nigeria.”