APC Speaks On Planned Return Of Nnamani To PDP

The alleged planned return of a former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been dismissed.

Dr Ben Nwoye, the Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) refuted the media report on Monday.

Briefing journalists on the report, Nwoye described the report as a figment of the writer’s imagination and labeled those behind the rumour as haters of the APC.

Nwoye described Nnamani as a patriotic Nigerian, whom he said worked hard for the reelection of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in the last general election.

He said that when Senator Nnamani joined the APC, he addressed a press conference and wondered why people were speculating that he was defecting.

Nwoye insisted that politics is not driven by falsehood and character assassination, adding that Nnamani had the capacity to communicate to the public about his political position.

He said, “Nnamani has remained an active and valuable member of the APC whose reasoned opinion is highly valuable to the APC both at the regional and national levels.

“Those who have orchestrated this falsehood should look for positive means of channelling their energy. Politics is not driven by falsehood and character assassination.”