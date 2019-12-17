Home » Advance Week 24 2019 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, Panel, LKO

Advance Week 24 2019 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, Panel, LKO

Liverpool players celebrate a goal/EVENING STANDARD

The is the special advance week 24 2019 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel games to be played this weekend in all divisions.

Concise News had published the week 23 UK football pool results, draws and fixtures for 2019 already.

Week 24 2019 Pool; Coupon Information

This is the latest pool; coupon information for week 24 2019 UK football to enable you to forecast your sure bankers:

EKO= 04, and 11.
LKO= 05.
Sunday matches; games= 08, 09, and 20.
Void= 16.

Week 24 2019 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Games

This, below, are the week 24 2019 UK football pool fixtures, games, void, EKO, LKO to enable you to predict your sure draws; results:

Pools Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Aston V.         Southampton
2 Bournemouth         Burnley
3 Brighton         Sheff Utd.
4 Everton         Arsenal EKO
5 Man City         Leicester LKO
6 Newcastle         Crystal P.
7 Norwich         Wolves
8 Tottenham         Chelsea Sunday
9 Watford         Man Utd. Sunday
10 Blackburn         Wigan
11 Cardiff         Preston EKO
12 Fulham         Leeds
13 Huddersfield         Nott’m For.
14 Hull         Birmingham
15 Luton         Swansea
16 Middlesboro         Stoke Void
17 Millwall         Barnsley
18 Q.P.R.         Charlton
19 Reading         Derby
20 Sheff Wed.         Bristol C. Sunday
21 West Brom         Brentford
22 Blackpool         Shrewsbury
23 Bolton         Southend
24 Bristol R.         Peterboro
25 Burton A.         Rochdale
26 Coventry         Lincoln
27 Doncaster         Accrington
28 Gillingham         Milton K.D.
29 Oxford Utd.         Wycombe
30 Portsmouth         Ipswich
31 Rotherham         Fleetwood
32 Tranmere         Wimbledon
33 Bradford C.         Salford C.
34 Cambridge U.         Leyton O.
35 Colchester         Carlisle
36 Exeter         Walsall
37 Forest G.         Swindon
38 Macclesfield         Plymouth
39 Mansfield         Northampton
40 Morecambe         Newport Co.
41 Oldham         Crawley
42 Port Vale         Cheltenham
43 Stevenage         Crewe
44 Celtic         Aberdeen
45 Hamilton         Hearts
46 Kilmarnock         Motherwell
47 Livingston         Ross County
48 St Johnstone         St Mirren
49 Alloa         Morton
