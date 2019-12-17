Advance Week 24 2019 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, Panel, LKO

The is the special advance week 24 2019 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel games to be played this weekend in all divisions.
Concise News had published the week 23 UK football pool results, draws and fixtures for 2019 already.
Week 24 2019 Pool; Coupon Information
This is the latest pool; coupon information for week 24 2019 UK football to enable you to forecast your sure bankers:
EKO= 04, and 11.
LKO= 05.
Sunday matches; games= 08, 09, and 20.
Void= 16.
Week 24 2019 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Games
This, below, are the week 24 2019 UK football pool fixtures, games, void, EKO, LKO to enable you to predict your sure draws; results:
|Pools Coupon Fixtures
|Result
|Status
|1
|Aston V.
|Southampton
|2
|Bournemouth
|Burnley
|3
|Brighton
|Sheff Utd.
|4
|Everton
|Arsenal
|EKO
|5
|Man City
|Leicester
|LKO
|6
|Newcastle
|Crystal P.
|7
|Norwich
|Wolves
|8
|Tottenham
|Chelsea
|Sunday
|9
|Watford
|Man Utd.
|Sunday
|10
|Blackburn
|Wigan
|11
|Cardiff
|Preston
|EKO
|12
|Fulham
|Leeds
|13
|Huddersfield
|Nott’m For.
|14
|Hull
|Birmingham
|15
|Luton
|Swansea
|16
|Middlesboro
|Stoke
|Void
|17
|Millwall
|Barnsley
|18
|Q.P.R.
|Charlton
|19
|Reading
|Derby
|20
|Sheff Wed.
|Bristol C.
|Sunday
|21
|West Brom
|Brentford
|22
|Blackpool
|Shrewsbury
|23
|Bolton
|Southend
|24
|Bristol R.
|Peterboro
|25
|Burton A.
|Rochdale
|26
|Coventry
|Lincoln
|27
|Doncaster
|Accrington
|28
|Gillingham
|Milton K.D.
|29
|Oxford Utd.
|Wycombe
|30
|Portsmouth
|Ipswich
|31
|Rotherham
|Fleetwood
|32
|Tranmere
|Wimbledon
|33
|Bradford C.
|Salford C.
|34
|Cambridge U.
|Leyton O.
|35
|Colchester
|Carlisle
|36
|Exeter
|Walsall
|37
|Forest G.
|Swindon
|38
|Macclesfield
|Plymouth
|39
|Mansfield
|Northampton
|40
|Morecambe
|Newport Co.
|41
|Oldham
|Crawley
|42
|Port Vale
|Cheltenham
|43
|Stevenage
|Crewe
|44
|Celtic
|Aberdeen
|45
|Hamilton
|Hearts
|46
|Kilmarnock
|Motherwell
|47
|Livingston
|Ross County
|48
|St Johnstone
|St Mirren
|49
|Alloa
|Morton
