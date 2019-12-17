100+ Beautiful 2019 Merry Christmas Wishes, Messages, Prayers



Christmas comes once in a year and gives people the opportunity to send inspirational messages, wishes and prayers to their family, bosses, friends and loved ones.

For Christians, the 2019 Christmas celebrations which coincide with the holiday period is a time of reflection about the life and times of Jesus Christ.

During the Christmas season, families and friends converge, go out for shopping or even on a tour to mark the event.

Just as they do these, family members, friends and loved ones as well as colleagues, use the period to thank loved ones for being a part of the outing year via well-crafted and heartwarming merry Christmas messages, wishes and prayers.

2019 Happy Christmas Messages, Prayers, Wishes, Text

Irrespective of class, age and social status, millions of people on earth love sending these beautiful messages, wishes and greetings to their loved ones, family and friends during the Christmas festive.

Below are the best inspirational, heartwarming and most beautiful merry Christmas 2019 messages, wishes, greetings and prayers you can send to friends, boss, lover (girlfriend, boyfriend), family as well as colleagues.

Happy Christmas Message to Family (mother, father, sister, brother)

These are beautiful happy Christmas messages, wishes, text and prayers to send to your mother, sister, brother, father, sister-in-law, father-in-law, uncle, niece, nephew, cousin, aunt and every other member of the family:

1. Loving Christmas Eve wishes for my dear family members with love. Let Lord Jesus bless you and everyone with peace and happiness to be joyful forever.

2. On this joyful occasion of Christmas, I really want to thank Jesus for blessing me with such a wonderful family! Merry Christmas!

3. My Christmas joy is doubled when I share it with you guys. Nothing gives me more pleasure than seeing your smiling faces during a Christmas season.

3. Spending a Christmas season surrounded by you is a magical experience. I’m glad that I have such a wonderful family to spend my holidays with.

4. With this message, I wish all of my ever-green family members a blissfully awesome Christmas season. May you have the fun of your lifetime.

5. To my sweet family, I send Christmas Eve wishes with gifts for you. This Christmas be the best of all for your family and you all be happy always and welcome Lord Jesus with love.

6. May Santa bring lots of goodness and happiness to our family on this Christmas! Merry Christmas!

7. I wish you a Merry Christmas to you my dearest family. Though I am not home for Christmas, I send all my wishes and love through this beautiful card and the gifts for you all.

8. Wishing all my family members peace and love this holiday season. May you feel the joy in your home that you bring to me. Have a Merry Christmas!

9. Dear family, I send loving Christmas Eve wishes and for all. I hope this Christmas your life be filled with happiness and prosperity always.

10. Christmas brings everyone together. It’s such a magical time of year a family time and one to share with those we hold most dear. Merry Christmas.

Source: Wishesmsg

Happy Christmas 2019 Message, Wishes, Prayers To Boyfriend, Girlfriend (Lover)

11. Merry Christmas. Christmas is more special now that you are in my life and I look forward to many more holidays together.

12. Merry Christmas. I’m very grateful to have such a special person like you in my life. You are so loving, kind, generous, thoughtful, and fun. You really mean so much to me!

13. Merry Christmas. I want to thank you for all the love, special times, and happiness that you have given me. You truly are wonderful.

14. Merry Christmas. I want to thank you for all the love, special times, and happiness that you have given me. You truly are wonderful.

15. Merry Christmas. Spending the holiday with you is all I need to have the best Christmas ever. Sending loving thoughts to you on this very special day.

16. Merry Christmas. Spending the holiday with you is all I need to have the best Christmas ever. Sending loving thoughts to you on this very special day.

17. Merry Christmas. Sending my sweetheart some Christmas cheer and letting you know you’re in my thoughts today and every day of the year. My heart belongs to you!

18. Merry Christmas. Sending my sweetheart some Christmas cheer and letting you know you’re in my thoughts today and every day of the year. My heart belongs to you!

19. Merry Christmas. I won’t need any gifts this year because I already have what I want the most, and that’s you. I am so happy you are in my life.

20. Merry Christmas. There is no one in the world I would rather be with on Christmas day than you. I love you with all my heart.

Source: https://www.holidaycardsapp.com/

Religious Happy New Year Messages, Wishes, Prayer 2019

21. Praying that you and your family have a happy and healthy New Year!

22. May you and your family have a blessed New Year.

23. I’m blessed to know that I have friends like you in my life this New Year. Here’s to many years to come!

24. May the god bless your family with prosperity, good health and happiness in New Year.

25. May the Lord ensure you get success in your career and resolve all conflicts this year.

26. I wish God blesses you with the might to take every problem head-on and emerge unscathed.

27. May God help you strengthen your bond with family and friends this New Year.

28. May the Lord empower you with confidence and faith to do well amidst competition.

29. Sending you well wishes and praying for you in the coming year!

30. May we all be blessed with another New Year full of friends, family, and success.

31. Enjoy this special time of year with those you love, and may the Lord bless you all with a happy and healthy New Year.

32. Happy New Year! May you have a blessed New Year full of success, service, and love!

Source: https://www.shutterfly.com/

Christmas Message and Wishes To Boss, Colleague

33. Delivering warmest wishes for a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year!

34. Even if we do not see each other for the remainder of the year, just know that I’m thinking of you!

35. Happy Holidays, From Our House To Yours.

36. Hope your Christmas is as wonderful as you are!

37. I truly consider you a blessing, and I will thank God for you during this time of the year and always.

38. In this joyous season, merry days and happy smiles are my wishes for you!

39. Jesus has come into our lives on Christmas and every day with the love that this office shares.

40. Joy resounds in the hearts of those who believe in the miracle of Christmas!

41. Let us rejoice in the Christmas celebrations we have here with the best of coworkers!

42. May all that is beautiful, meaningful, and brings you joy be yours this Holiday Season.

43. May beautiful moments and happy memories surround you with joy this Christmas.

44. May God bless you and your families during this holy time of the year!

45. May love be in your life, May hope be in your heart, May peace be in our world.

46. May the magic of Christmas peace and love be with you in every season.

47. May the peace and beauty of the season remain with you throughout the coming year.

48. May the season bring you the music of laughter, the warmth of friendship, and, always, love.

49. May the true spirit of the season find you & fill your heart with joy.

50. May the warmth and peace of the holiday season be yours.

From: https://futureofworking.com/

51. “Your leadership style inspires me and hope that our organization grows to a new height in your efficient guidance. I feel blessed to work with you. Happy Christmas.”

52. “On this occasion, I would like to wish you every the happiness, joy and prosperity in your family. Wish you and your family a very happy Christmas.”

53. Dear boss, you are not just my senior but you are my guide and my inspiration. On the occasion of Christmas, I wish you and your family a wonderful holiday season.

54. As we celebrate Christmas, I pray for beautiful moments of happiness and joy for you and your family members blessed with love… Merry Christmas to you dear boss.

55. Sending this beautiful Christmas greeting to the most amazing boss who has always been my support and mentor…. Wishing you and your dear ones a bright and sparkling Xmas.

56. Dear Sir, I would like to thank you for your support and guidance which has helped me perform in 2017. May God showers his blessings on you and your family this Christmas and gifts you a year full of happiness and joy. Merry Christmas.

57. I pray to God for everlasting happiness, great health and wonderful life for you and your family this Christmas. Wishing you a wonderful Merry Christmas and a Happy and Prosperous New Year.

58. Thank you for all your cooperation and guidance all this year. Dearest Sir, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family at Christmas. May all your wishes come true and may you have a wonderful year ahead. Merry Christmas.

59. Wish you and your loved ones a peaceful, happy and Merry Christmas. May you create and cherish beautiful memories. May you are blessed with health and joy in your life. Have a wonderful Christmas and great year.

60. On this occasion of Christmas 2017, I would like to thank you for being the most amazing boss. I can never forget your support which has helped me achieve my goals. I wish the best of health and happiness to you and your family. Merry Christmas.

Source: https://www.bestmessage.org/

Funny Happy Christmas Messages 2019

61. I wish for your holidays to be filled with many big smiles and big celebrations – but hopefully not big credit card bills!

62. For some, the best part of Christmas happens…. when it’s all over! Wishing you a stress-free Christmas season!

63. May you have plenty of mistletoe on hand this Christmas… and lots of good kisses too! They say the best Christmas gifts come from the heart… but cash and gift cards do wonders too! Happy Holidays!

64. I’ve never decked the halls and I have no idea what Jingle Bell rock is. But I hope your Christmas rocks! It’s the most wonderful season indeed – until everything has to be cleaned up, and the credit card bill arrives.

65. If I were to re-write the “12 Days of Christmas,” I would include things like chocolate, cocktails, and fancy dinners instead of French hens and turtle doves.

66. It seems that the Christmas season keeps getting earlier each year. If it gets any earlier, Halloween is going to feel offended.

67. Sometimes I feel like I should leave my Christmas decorations up all year; it seems that by the time I take them down, it’s time to put them back up again!irp]

68. I wonder how Santa celebrates Christmas day. After the late-night shift he pulls, I bet he stays in bed all day and does nothing. Sounds nice.

69. Happy holidays! May your egg nog contain enough rum to get you through the Christmas season!

70. As I child I loved the taste of fresh, white snow. After trying some yellow snow first, I found the white snow to be much, much better.

From: https://www.wishesalbum.com/

Short Happy Christmas Messages, Wishes 2019

71. Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Have a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year!

72. May this season of giving be the start of your better life.

Have a great and blessed holiday!

73. May this Christmas season. Brings you nothing but fond memories, Happiness and laughter.

74. Wish you all the best this holiday season and throughout the year, Merry Christmas!

75. Let us forget the past and start anew, wishing to see you this Christmas!

Source: https://christmas.365greetings.com/

2019 Christmas Messages, Wishes, For Children; Kids

76. Wishing you Christmas happiness to warm your heart and home with special joy. Merry Christmas!

77. Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a wonderful Christmas and prosperous New Year. May peace, love and prosperity follow you always.

78. Christmas time is here again for you to spend time with family and friends. MERRY CHRISTMAS

79. May joy and happiness snow on you, may the bells jingle for you and may Santa be extra good to you! Merry Christmas!

80. Love, Peace and Joy came down on earth on Christmas day to make you happy and cheerful. May Christmas spread cheer in your lives!

81. You are special, you are unique; may your Christmas be also as special and unique as you are!

82. May the joy & pleasure of Christmas b with u all through the Year. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

83. May all the sweet magic of Christmas conspire to gladden your heart and fill every desire. God’s blessings are yours this Christmas!

84. Wish you a holly jolly Christmas and Happy New Year.

85. Christmas is near, be merry, be happy. Have a wonderful Christmas in advance.

86. Bells are ringing the wishes of Christmas day and my most sincere blessings to you on this joyful day. Merry Christmas.

87. God’s blessing is yours this Christmas. Have joyful Christmas.

88. May the joy and peace of Christmas be with u all through the year. Wishing u a season of blessings from heaven above. Happy Christmas!

89. May Santa’s beautiful gifts be showered on you and blessed with a whole heart. This Christmas let all your dreams come true and wish you the best things from this world. Have a great Christmas.

90. May the joy of the festival fill your life with happiness. Enjoy this Christmas time.

From: http://www.worldofchristmas.net/

Lovely Christmas Message, Wishes For Clients, Customers

91. We appreciate your business this year. We wish you a wonderful holiday season and look forward to working together in the new year.

92. Our team sends holiday greetings to you and your family. May your season be as meaningful to you as your continued patronage is to us.

93. Christmas greeting from [Company Name}]! We have enjoyed partnering with you this year. Enjoy peace and goodwill throughout the season.

94. Your business this year means so very much. Our team wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

95. We could not have made it through 2019 without you! The team at [Company Name] sends warm greetings for the holiday and the year to come. We look forward to a continued relationship in 2020.

96. As you shop for family and friends this Christmas, we want to thank you for your trust in our company and products through the years.

97. Loyal customers like you give us the inspiration to create the products you deserve. May your Christmas season be filled with peace and joy!

98. We thank you for your continued business. Our team is grateful for your partnership. We send you wishes for a healthy, happy and prosperous Christmas and New Year.

99. We are honoured to be able to meet your shopping needs and look forward to seeing you in the New Year. Merry Christmas from your friends at [Company Name]!

100. Holiday Greetings to you from the team at [Company Name]! We appreciate your business and look forward to serving you in the future. Thank you for trusting us with your [product or service] needs this year.

101. We send you warm Christmas greetings and wishes for a wonderful New Year! Your partnership is much appreciated. We enjoy working with you and wish you the very best during the holiday season and beyond.

102. Blessings to you during this Christmas season! We are thankful for you and your family and your continued patronage of [Company Name].

103. The team at [Company Name] sends you warm greetings for the holidays! Your support of our business means a lot, and we wish you every happiness this season.

104. As we reflect upon our successes as a company in 2019, we could not have done it without you. Thank you for your business. Our team wishes you as much success in the coming year as you have brought to us.

From: https://www.wishesquotes.com/

NB: These 2019 merry Christmas messages, wishes and prayers were not composed by the author. They were, however, selected from several acknowledged sources, and edited where necessary for clarity.