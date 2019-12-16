You Have Never Won Elections On Performance, Obaseki Replies Oshiomhole

As the crisis in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues, Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, has never won any election by the performance of the ruling party.

In a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, the governor added that his predecessor (Oshiomhole) always rely on thugs and violence for electoral victory.

Obaseki was reacting to Oshiomhole’s earlier statement where he said he didn’t teach the governor and his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu how to lose elections. Oshiomhole added that two politicians do not have a political base in their locality, describing them who claimed to have learned from him as poor students.

According to the statement, the governor told Oshiomhole to concentrate on winning elections for the ruling party and stop meddling in the affairs of the state government.

Obaseki noted that the APC chairman was only trying hard to cover up his inordinate ambition to be the ultimate godfather in Edo State and overtun the will of the majority of ordinary Edo people.

The statement read in parts: “Even his allegory of politics being like a forest with dangerous animals is a poor excuse to continue to perpetuate thuggery and the keep the collective patrimony under the control of a few greedy and violent people in the name of winning units and ward elections.

“Good governance remains the surest path towards winning elections especially when you are committed to free and fair and credible elections devoid of the kind of violence witnessed in recent elections in the country.

“So instead of trying to pacify the violent and the lawless just because you want to win elections, Oshiomhole should support the stellar performance being displayed by Governor Godwin Obaseki in Edo State, that way, he will not need the services of his thugs to win the next election.”