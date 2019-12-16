Yemi Alade Counts Achievements, Says God Isn’t Done Yet

It’s almost the end of the year, and afrobeats queen, Yemi Alade cannot but count her achievements all through 2019 as well as show her gratitude to God.

Alade who is arguably one of the biggest stars Nigeria has produced took to her Twitter handle to share her achievements despite the online beefs that comes with being a celebrity.

The self-proclaimed woman of steel stated that how she achieved so much feats was beyond her imagination.

“I don’t know how I Have been doing it on these Twitter streets of hate and but it’s so obvious more than ever before with so much international recognition, endorsements, highest female artist streams on Spofity etc, that GOD ISNT DONE IN MY LIFE.” Alade tweeted.

Recall that few months ago, American video-sharing website, YouTube also gave award to the singer for making a record by being the first female African artiste to hit one million subscribers on the platform.

The singer came to limelight after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single “Johnny”.

Her debut studio album ‘King of Queens’ was released on October 2, 2014, by Effyzzie Music Group.

Yemi Alade Signs Licencing Deal With Universal Music

The ‘Shake’ crooner recently signed a licencing deal with Universal Music France and Universal Music Africa.

The singer made the announcement on her Instagram handle on Monday, September 9.

In one of her posts, she said: “God is the greatest @effyzziemusicgroup – congratulations @universalmusicfrance signs Licencing Deal with @effyzziemusicgroup for #Nigerian superstar @yemialade”.