Winners’ Chapel: Bishop Oyedepo Makes End Of The Year Declaration

The founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo on Sunday made declaration for the end of 2019.

Concise reports that the cleric unleashed the prayer in an update posted on the Official Twitter page for the Outreach Arm of his Liberation Ministry.

He asked from God that the period “be the best you have ever had”.

The tweet reads: “‘I declare that this end of the year will be the best you have ever had!’- Bishop David Oyedepo#LFCLiveService#CommunionSunday#Breakinglimits“

‘I declare that this end of the year will be the best you have ever had!’- Bishop David Oyedepo#LFCLiveService#CommunionSunday#Breakinglimits — David Oyedepo Min. (@DavidOyedepoMin) December 15, 2019

Catholic Bishop of Lafia tasks Nigerians on God’s grace

In related news, Bishop Matthew Audu, the Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese has urged Nigerians to always rely on the grace of God in their endeavours for them to succeed in life.

The Bishop gave the admonishment on Sunday in a mass in at ST Peter and Paul Catholic Parish Church Lafia in honour of priest of the church, Mathew Ofoku who celebrated his silver jubilee in priesthood.

Audu said that the grace of God was sufficient enough and capable of helping people surmount their challenges in life.

He noted that given the increase rate of problems in the country there was need for everybody to seek God’s intervention.

He said that it was the grace of God that kept the celebrant moving in the vineyard for 25 years.

He added that he worked closely with the priest in the last 25 years and noted that he had impacted so much on the church and its members.

“On behalf of the clergy, religious and lay faithful of Catholic Diocese of Lafia, I congratulate you on the occasion of your 25th Priestly anniversary.

“The entire faithful are happy to cerebrate you because of your immense contribution to the growth of the diocese,” the Bishop added.

He therefore urged the celebrant to remain steadfast in order to end well in the vineyard of the Lord.

Similarly, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, represented by his Deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, congratulated the celebrant for his 25 years in the vineyard of the Lord.

He said government was happy that the role being played by clergymen was responsible for the peace and unity in the society.

Sule said government would continue to partner with the clerics and urged them to continue to pray for the administration to succeed.

On his part, Ofoku, thanked God for sustaining him throughout the years in the vineyard.

“Priesthood journey is not easy, but we thank God, for his grace and mercy that is still keeping us going,” he added.

The celebrant was ordained as a Priest on September 6, 1994.