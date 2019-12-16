Why Human Beings Are Dangerous- Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Nollywood screen diva, Adesua Etomi-Wellignton seems to have had her fair share of hurts that accompany relationships with negative people, Concise News reports.
Etomi-Wellington took to her Twitter handle on Sunday, to assert that human beings are dangerous and can lead one to their downfall.
Without giving a hint as to whom the tweet was directed at, the stunning actress stated that those dangerous human beings will go as far as hyping one, just to see their downfal.
She however, did not hesitate to advise her fans against dealing with such people.
“Human beings are dangerous. They will hype you oh…hype you allllll the way to your doom. Just have sense pls” Etomi-Wellignton tweeted.
