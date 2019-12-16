As a result of Lagos traffic congestion, which is an unavoidable aspect of residents’ daily life, television host, Denrele Edun has declared that he is officially done with the state.

Concise News reports that despite the fact that Lagos is essentially two cities (Island and Mainland) in one, congestion all over the state has been a major issue every resident has to deal with.

Denrele took to his Twitter handle to lament the congestion which made him spend four hours on a spot, while going from Oniru to Lekki area of the state.

According to him, he was to host a restaurant opening in Lekki, but traffic held him down after he left Oniru.

“Ran to host d Calabar Aroma restaurant openin this noon in Lekki, rushed off to Oniru to host a weddin reception & to leave Oniru to Lekki kpere. I’v been stuck in traffic since 6PM! 4 HOURS IN ONE SPOT! Hv 6 other events & I NEVA START!Im officially done wt LAGOS!JESU CHRISTI!” Denrele wrote.