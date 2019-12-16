Fans of Davido and Wizkid appear to have taken their rivalry to an unhealthy level, as they dragged the afropop stars’ family into their online beef.
Even though there are no obvious beefs between the singers, their fans make it seem so on social media platforms by comparing their songs and achievement.
In a fresh beef on Twitter, a fan of the ‘Fall’ crooner trolled Wizkid’s mother.
In response, Wizkid’s fan trolled the DMW boss’ mother, saying she was used for rituals.
“But they didn’t use Wizkid’s mother for rituals, unlike Davido’s mother” the fan said.
Infuriated by the comment, Davido who had a good time over the weekend said he was disappointed in both his fans and Wizkid’s.
“Davido FC wizkid FC, has it gotten to this! bullshit, Disappointed in both my fans and his! nonsense”
Just recently, Davido opened up on his relationship with the ‘Joro’ crooner, saying that people only kill themselves for nothing sake.
The ‘Fall’ crooner made this known during a recent interview in the United States.
According to the Davido, himself and Wizkid had their differences in the past, but it all came while they were still growing to become stars.
The singer maintained that they both are more focused on moving afrobeats culture to the next level, rather than get on each other’s nerves.
