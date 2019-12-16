Watch Kanye West’s Gospel Version Of Davido’s Hit Song ‘If’

Since award-winning American rapper , Kanye West became a Christian convert, he has always been in the news for one reason or the other, and guess what it is this time, he recreated Davido’s hit song “If”.
In a short clip that surfaced online on Monday, December 16, the rapper who appears to be enjoying his new life alongside his choir sampled Davido’s song.
But the lyrics of “If” released in 2017 was changed, to suit the objectives of gospel mission.
Listen below
Kanye sampled @davido's "IF"🎵🎵🎵
Bros K introduced Afrobeats into gospel music😁😁
IF is the second greatest Afrobeats song after FALL😘
— TYCOON AMW (@TycoonRazzi) December 16, 2019
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.