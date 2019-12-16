US Expels Two Chinese Diplomats Over Breach Of Military Base

The United States has secretly expelled two Chinese Embassy officials after they drove on to a sensitive military base in Virginia.

It was learned that the expulsions appear to be the first of Chinese diplomats suspected of espionage in more than 30 years.

The Chinese Embassy officials were stopped in September at a base in Norfolk that is home to Special Operations forces — after they were chased by military personnel, according to The New York Times.

At least one is believed to be an intelligence officer operating under diplomatic cover, The Times said, citing six people with knowledge of the expulsions.

The officials had been with their wives when they drove up to a checkpoint at the base, and were only allowed in to make a U-turn to immediately leave again, the report said.

They instead continued driving into the base, evading military personnel — and only stopping when they were blocked by fire trucks, the paper said.

The diplomats claimed they did not understand the guard’s English instructions, but officials believe they were testing security there to perhaps later dispatch other intelligence officers, The Times said.

The pair were then expelled from the US — the first known expulsion of Chinese diplomats since 1987 and a move that was not announced by either Washington or Beijing, The Times said.

The expulsion comes during ongoing tensions between the US and China amid a trade war.