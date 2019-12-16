Tiwa Savage Falls During Performance On Stage (Video)

An assertion that Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage is a bigwig in Nigerian entertainment was proved during a stage performance of her hit songs.
Tiwa landed on her butts on stage after a seemingly excited fan ran to hug her.
The ’49-99′ crooner shared a clip of the moment on her Instagram handle, as the female fan was seen running up the stage to grab the singer, causing them both to land on the floor.
Watch video below
