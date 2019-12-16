Squash: Nigeria Stumble In Opening Tie At 2019 Men’s World Team Championship

Team Nigeria lost their opening tie against Wales in the WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship in Washington DC,USA earlier on Monday.

Concise reports that the biennial World Squash Federation championship is being staged in the USA for the first time in its 52-year history. 23 nations are competing in the 26th edition of the event, hosted by US Squash, at Squash on Fire, the new state-of-the-art eight-court facility in the US capital.

Also, it is the first time in 20 years that Nigeria is participating in the tournament. And they are the lowest-ranked nation.

Wales fielded a full-strength team for the eagerly-awaited contest in Pool B – featuring Joel Makin, Peter Creed and Emyr Evans.

Creed, the World No.75, put the Europeans ahead with an 11-5, 11-3, 11-5 (3-0) victory after 24 minutes over the experienced Sodiq Taiwo.

In the following battle between the top strings, Makin, the World No.12 strolled to victory over US-based Babatunde Ajagbe 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-2).

The blow was further dealt as Adewale Amao – also US-based – could not stop Evans from claiming a absolute victory over the Africans with an 11-13, 11-6, 11-9, 11-2 (3-1) triumph.

Evans fell behind after the first game, as Kwara-born Amao was able to beat the Welshman in a tie-break, taking the first game 13-11.

However, the World No.111 fought back, restricting the National Sports Festival gold medalist (team event) to just two points in the final game, as he completed the comeback to give Wales a hat-trick of wins.

Youngsters, Adegoke Onaopemipo and Gabriel Olufunmilayo were initially penciled to represent Nigeria in the North American continent. But they were held back due to visa issues.

Veteran Ehime Ehalen and Amao were then slotted in as replacements by the Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF).

Nigeria are one of the three African teams competing in the highly-rated tournament. In fact, they are the only West African nation participating in the global tourney.

Next up for the Nigerian team is Columbia, before they confront England later this week.

Results

Peter Creed (WAL) bt Sodiq Oluwatobi Taiwo (NGR) 3-0: 11-5, 11-3, 11-5 (24m)

Joel Makin (WAL) bt Babatunde Ajagbe (NGR) 3-0: 11-5, 11-8, 11-2 (31m)

Emyr Evans (WAL) bt Adewale Amao (NGR) 3-1: 11-13, 11-6, 11-9, 11-2 (41m)