Senate Indicates Readiness To Approve Buhari’s $30 Billion Loan Request

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has insinuated that the upper legislative chamber would pass a $29.96 billion loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News understands that while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Lawan said: “We are going to be critical that every cent that is borrowed is tied to a project.”

President Buhari had, two weeks ago, written to the Senate, asking federal lawmakers to review and approve the 2016-2018 External Borrowing Plan.

This news medium understands that the plan was approved by the Federal Executive Council in August 2016, sent to the 8th Senate in September 2016, but was rejected.

But Buhari, in the letter forwarded to the current Senate, explained that the external borrowing plan targets infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, growth and employment generation projects.

“The letter conveying the loan request of the executive came with every possible details,” Lawan said, indicating that the Senate, controlled by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), would approve the request.

PIB, Electoral Amendment Bill

Meanwhile, the Senate President has said that the National Assembly would begin debate on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and Electoral Reforms Amendment Bill by January, 2020.

Lawan, who is also the Chairman of the National Assembly, said that the Senate had been very active since its inauguration in June and would accord priority to some bills including the PIB.

“Some of the bills that will be accorded priority when we return from the Christmas and New Year break in January are the Petroleum Industry Bill, Electoral Reforms Amendment Bill and Amendment of the 1999 Constitution,” he said.

Lawan also said: “We want to pass the Bill well ahead of the next electoral cycle in 2023 and avoid the political heat and pitfalls that imperiled the efforts of the 8th National Assembly to pass the same bill close to the last general elections.

“We are not oblivious of the interest and concerns some of these bills have generated from the public.

“On behalf of my colleagues, I pledge that we, as elected representatives of the people, will always ensure that the will of our people is pivotal in our legislative business.

“This Senate and indeed the 9th National Assembly will not pass any bill that is not in the national interest.