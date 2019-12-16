See UCL 2019-20 Round Of 16 Draw In Full

Real Madrid will face Manchester City after the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 draw was conducted in Nyon Switzerland on Monday.

Concise reports that in another interesting pairing, Chelsea will confront Bayern Munich in what is a repeat of the 2012 Champions League final – The Blues’ sole Champions League trophy till date.

The fixtures for the 2019-20 Champions League last 16 will be played in February 2020.

The first legs will take place on February 18 and 19. The second legs will then be played on February 25 and 26.

All group winners in the round of 32 play away first.

See the full draw below:

PSG (France) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs Chelsea (England)

Man City (England) vs Real Madrid (Spain)

Juventus (Italy) vs Lyon (France)

Liverpool (England) vs Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Barcelona (Spain) vs Napoli (Italy)

RB Leipzig (Germany) vs Tottenham (England)

Valencia (Spain) vs Atalanta (Italy)