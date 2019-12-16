See 2019/20 Europa League Round Of 16 Draw In Full

Manchester United have drawn Club Brugge in the last 32 of the Europa League, while Arsenal will face Champions League drop-outs Olympiakos.

Scottish champions Celtic are against FC Copenhagen, Rangers welcome Braga and Wolves will play Spanish side Espanyol.

United, who won the tournament in 2017, will travel to Belgium for the first leg on February 20, with the return leg at Old Trafford seven days later.

Brugge, who have an eight-point lead at the top of the Belgian top flight, came third in Group A of the Champions League behind Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid despite winning none of their six matches.

Last year’s beaten finalists Arsenal travel to Greece to face Olympiakos, who entered the draw as an unseeded team after finishing third behind Bayern Munich and Tottenham in their Champions League group.

Wolves’ opponent Espanyol qualified as Group H winners but are currently bottom of La Liga.

Rangers, who finished second in Group G behind Porto, return to Portugal to meet 2011 runners-up Braga. The second leg will be played on Wednesday February 26 due to a clash with Porto’s second leg against Bayer Leverkusen, which takes place on Thursday February 27.

Braga finished above Wolves in Group K but have struggled domestically and sit ninth in the Primeira Liga.

FC Copenhagen are second in the Danish Superliga, seven points off leaders Midtjylland, and finished as runners-up in the group stages of this competition behind Malmo.

The last-32 ties in full:

Wolves vs Espanyol

Sporting Lisbon vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe vs Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Porto

FC Copenhagen vs Celtic

Apoel vs FC Basel

Cluj vs Sevilla

Olympiacos vs Arsenal

AZ Alkmaar vs LASK

Club Brugge vs Manchester United

Ludogorets vs Inter Milan

Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Benfica

Wolfsburg vs Malmo

Roma vs Gent

Rangers vs Braga