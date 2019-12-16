Court Orders Transfer Of Oil Wells From Bayelsa To Rivers

The Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Monday ordered the transfer of Soku oil field from Bayelsa State to Rivers State.

Concise News reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the National Boundary Commission to rectify the error in its 11th Edition of Administrative Map which designated San Bartholomew River as the boundary between the two states, instead of River Santa Barbara.

It was learned that the error surfaced in the 11th Edition of Administrative Map produced by the NBC in 2002.

Reports say the NBC, in its letter dated July 3, 2002, in response to a protest by the government of Rivers State, admitted its mistake and promised to rectify it in the 12th edition of the administrative map.

But it failed to rectify the mistake, forcing the government of Rivers to institute a suit against the Attorney-General of Bayelsa State and the Attorney-General of the Federation before the Supreme Court in 2009.

Justice Ekwo ordered the commission to immediately produce the 12th edition of the Administrative Map restoring River Santa Barbara as the inter-state boundary between Rivers and Bayelsa states, as it was in 1996, when Bayelsa State was carved from Rivers State.

He also ordered that the judgment be served on the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission and the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.