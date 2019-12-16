Ogun Guber: Supreme Court To Decide On Akinlade’s Appeal Against Abiodun Wednesday

The hearing of the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade, against the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun, has been fixed for Wednesday before the Supreme Court.

Director/Head of Department, Litigation of the apex court, Ibrahim Gold, made the notice of hearing known in a statement on Monday

Concise News understands that the notice dated December 14, 2019 urged the parties to consider the statement as a service for the hearing.

The statement read, “In the Supreme Court of Nigeria Holden at Abuja, SC 1438/2019: Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade & Anor V. INEC & 2 Others.

“Take notice that the above appeal will be listed for hearing before the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

“And further take notice that in accordance with the Supreme Court’s rules, this notice is deemed sufficiently served on you if it is delivered on your telephone.”

The APM governorship candidate had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court after his petition was dismissed by the Appeal Court sitting in Ibadan.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State had on November 11, 2019, dismissed the application filed by Akinlade to challenge Abiodun’s victory on the grounds that the application lacks merit.

Addressing representatives of the party from the 57 local government and local council development areas at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital, Akinlade said he was sure of victory at the Supreme Court.

While expressing his conviction and belief in the legal system, Akinlade, however, asked his supporters to remain calm and resolute as the party takes his case to the Supreme court

Akinlade claimed that his counsel has studied the reasons alluded by the Court of Appeal for upholding the rulings of the election tribunal.

The APM candidate, however, appealed to the party faithful to continue praying for the victory of the party at the Supreme Court.

He said “As you all know, we rightfully decided to challenge the governorship election result of March 9th, 2019. Subsequently, the Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal dismissed our petition on the grounds that the cornerstone of our case was a pre-election matter thus, status bar.

“Our conviction and belief in the legal system remain unshaken despite the two previous judgments. Yesterday, the 15th of November, 2019, elders and leaders across the state met and unanimously agreed that we must approach the Supreme Court to test the strength of our case.

“Our counsel has studied the reasons alluded to by the Court of Appeal for upholding the rulings of the lower court (election tribunal) and advised us accordingly.

” I, therefore, state that we shall be approaching the Supreme Court for justice.”