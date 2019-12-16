Nollywood Drama: Eniola Badmus Claps Back At Omotola Jalade?

In what appears to be a slight swipe at Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has stated that she has dress well to gain recognition at an event.

This comes days after Jalade tried to recall the identity of Badmus, during a recent interview.

Concise News reports that Jalade graced the launch of actress Funke Akindele’s movie, “Your Excellency” on Monday, December 11, where she was asked to give a shout to Eniola Badmus TV.

Responding, Jalade tried to recollect who Badmus is, before giving the shout out.

She asked: “Eniola Badmus, that’s an actress isn’t she?”

Expressing her displeasure at the response, Badmus shared a clip of the interview on her Instagram, stating that it was time for her to work harder, so she wouldn’t need to be introduced before she becomes known.

Well, Badmus who looked really stunning to a wedding she attended over the weekend, shared a photo of herself on Instagram, stating how important it was for her to dress really nice.

She wrote “How you appear in the midst of people that claims they don’t know you.

Wedding guest #theaaunion19”