Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Monday, Dec. 16th, 2019

No fewer than 19 Fulani herders were killed by Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday in Borno, militia sources and residents told AFP on Sunday. The Fulani herders were said to have pursued Boko Haram terrorists targeting their cattle, sparking a fierce gunfight outside Fuhe Village near Ngala, close to the border with Cameroon, leading to the killings.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, says Federal Government’s closure of the Nigerian border does not in any way breach the free trade agreement in the West African sub-region. Concise reports that the minister said on Sunday in Abuja that the measure was meant to protect the country and its citizens from the nefarious activities which take place at the borders.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says federal lawmakers in Nigeria pocket billions of naira under the guise of constituency projects. Concise News reports that, according to the ICPC findings, the lawmakers pocket the billions in connivance with the agencies executing the projects.

Former Minister of Aviation and bigwig of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Femi Fani-Kayode has, again, rubbished reports that he has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Fani-Kayode, who also served as minister of culture in the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, had earlier, in a tweet, denied the report, describing the APC as a ran-infested political party.

The management of Turkish Airlines on Sunday pledged to begin freight of all leftover passengers’ baggage in Turkey to Nigeria after the suspension of its operations in Africa’s most populous country. Spokesman for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Sam Adurogboye made this known Sunday, explaining that the management of the airline had met with the NCAA in Abuja on Friday to resolve the leftover baggage issue.

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned randy lecturers in tertiary institutions in Nigeria to desist from sexually harassing students in exchange for marks, or prepare to face the wrath. Concise News reports that Buhari, represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr Sulaimon Raman, at the 44th convocation ceremony of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, said: “the sex for marks syndrome is becoming rampant in our institutions of higher learning.”

A popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Sulaimon Faruq (Onikijipa) last Sunday warned Sheikh Basit Ketu the earth will consume him if he ‘failed to honour’ the anthem of the Institute of Arabic and Islamic training Center, Morkaz, Agege, Lagos. Concise gathered that Faruq was invited to a programme by a close ally of Basit’s father, Sheikh Moshood Ramadan Jibreel to share from his wealth of knowledge.

The founder of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Apostle Johnson Suleman has urged Christians all over the world to delete Netflix app on their system after the American film streaming company released a controversial movie on their platform. The new Netflix Christmas edition titled “The First Temptation Of Christ”, which shows Jesus Christ in a gay relationship and Mary as a weed-smoker, has angered millions all over the world, who have signed a petition demanding its withdrawal.

A former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Sunday celebrated the reported gunfight between Boko Haram terrorists and Fulani herdsmen. Boko Haram had reportedly killed 19 Fulani herdsmen on Saturday in Borno.

Plateau United on Sunday walloped visiting Ifeanyiubah 5-1 to open a two-point lead at the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). By virtue of this win, the Jos-based side, who won the title for the first time in year 2017, have 17 points from eight matches, while newcomers Akwa Starlets, now Dakkada FC, beat champions Enyimba 2-1 to occupy the second spot with 15 points.

