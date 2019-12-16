Home » N-Power: ‘They Don’t Need You Guys Again’ – Reactions Trail Unpaid Stipend

N-Power: ‘They Don’t Need You Guys Again’ – Reactions Trail Unpaid Stipend

By - 37 minutes ago
N-Power: 'They Don't Need You Guys Again' - Reactions Trail Unpaid Stipend

Payment complaints still being lodged by N-Power beneficiaries

Reactions have continued to follow the non-payment of N-Power beneficiaries’ October stipend by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Concise understands that till date, only November stipend has been paid to Batch A. This has left many of them worried as far as their fate is concerned.

Series of insinuations have been made. While some allege the pioneer beneficiaries will be exited, others plead to the federal government to make good plans for them in case the proposed transition programme is effected.

As per the press briefing by Sadiya Umar Farouq, Nigeria’s minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development some days ago, beneficiaries will be settled their ‘backlogs’ (including the twelfth month) on or before 20th of December.

See some reactions below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 