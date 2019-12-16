N-Power: ‘They Don’t Need You Guys Again’ – Reactions Trail Unpaid Stipend

Reactions have continued to follow the non-payment of N-Power beneficiaries’ October stipend by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Concise understands that till date, only November stipend has been paid to Batch A. This has left many of them worried as far as their fate is concerned.

Series of insinuations have been made. While some allege the pioneer beneficiaries will be exited, others plead to the federal government to make good plans for them in case the proposed transition programme is effected.

As per the press briefing by Sadiya Umar Farouq, Nigeria’s minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development some days ago, beneficiaries will be settled their ‘backlogs’ (including the twelfth month) on or before 20th of December.

See some reactions below:

Suddenly, they suspended Npower payments to beneficiaries. Mission accomplished! They don’t need you guys again. MMM Reloaded. — Mr Integrity (@Intergrity56) December 13, 2019

I must sincerely commend your selfless humanitarian services so far rendered especially in been fair n just in handling Npower. All Npower batch A volunteer only got Nov pay without Oct.Pls ma use your good office to address this.

Thank you in anticipation https://t.co/yFRy2NRhEC — onyeka (@legendscot8) December 12, 2019

Npower beneficiaries batch A did not received their October stipend but rather collected that of November 2019. Please what is the reason for the omission Hon Minister @Sadiya_farouq — Comr Aminu Shuaibu Katsina (@katsina_aminu) December 14, 2019

@npower_ng pls pay our October stipends ooo. Haba . Fear God na. — Sugar Banana (@SugarBanana6) December 15, 2019

Why are you guys like, so you don’t read updates or rather is it 20th already? Why are we so impatient. — Joshua Adinoyi (@08135498533) December 16, 2019

You should release our allowances after celebrating the birthday bcos we’re desperately need your help Maa!! — Hassan Kaugama (@HassanKaugama) December 15, 2019