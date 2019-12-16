N-Power Ghost Teachers In Nigeria Exposed (Video)

An undercover investigation has exposed the bribery and massive fraud sabotaging the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme, Concise News reports.

Investigative series by Nigerian newspaper Business Day revealed over N23.4m paid to 65 non-existent teachers (N-Teach) of an initiative the Muhammadu Buhari administration promises will soon become the largest post-graduate job scheme in Africa.

The Business Day exposé is yet to be released though.

Introduced in 2016 by President Buhari, the N-Power programme, is a graduate and non-graduate job enhancement scheme categorised under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs). It’s component includes N-Teach, N-Agro and N-Health. The objective is to enable beneficiaries acquire the requisite skills, knowledge and experience for entrepreneurship and self sufficiency at the culmination of their tenure on the programme.

The N-Power graduate beneficiaries are then provided with N30, 000 (around 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend and devices to aid their learning and skills development.

Every month, the federal government spends about N15 billion as stipends on 500,000 volunteers.

It would be recalled that in January, another Nigerian online newspaper, The Cable had also published an undercover investigation detailing absenteeism of the volunteers from their Place of Primary Assignments (PPA), impersonation and fraudulent practices by officials handling the programme. Although Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Job Creation said he was aware of the cases of absenteeism in the programme but insisted that there was no way the government could run a perfect system. He, however, denied that there is fraud in the system.

“That’s not true. That does not exist in N-Power programme. We do know that there is no perfect system. But I do expect a minimal number of Judas out of every congregation of 12. There’s nothing you’ve written that I am not aware of,” Imoukhuede said about The Cable’s report then.

“When we took the programme online, there were chances that those who deserve it and those who do not will come into the programme. That was why we introduced the physical verification process, which was a process they all had to go through before being engaged formally into the programme. The process helps check that there are no ghosts. Everyone was verified to be an individual, qualified, and has a BVN.

“Our state focal persons are mandated to provide us monthly reports of attendance, discipline and compliance by the volunteers. When people engage in absenteeism, they go on payment hold immediately. There is a control mechanism. Yes, you can be deployed and choose not to go to work every day if you want to dictate your own time. That is not our terms and conditions. It’s a full-time volunteering programme.

“What your investigative journalism will help us in doing is to name and shame as we often do on all our platforms when we receive the reports. For the second batch, we had 1.8 million qualified applications after we removed double-counts and incomplete applications from the 2.5 million we received and we selected 300,000. Like I do tell them, for everyone, there are other qualified Nigerians that can replace them.

“The volunteers have a whistle blower programme where they report themselves, especially those who don’t go to work. We have N-Power in the states and local governments who have formed a monitoring team and they report absenteeism. We have independent monitors in every local government who also give us reports every month. Then, if some volunteers are really smart to beat all the systems, I can assure you that they can beat the system today, but they can beat it tomorrow.”

