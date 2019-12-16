Home » Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Chiefs In Talks With Guardiola’s Assistant

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Chiefs In Talks With Guardiola's Assistant

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Chiefs In Talks With Guardiola's Assistant

Arsene Wenger (right) had said Mikel Arteta ‘knows what is important’ at Arsenal. (image courtesy: AFP)

Top Arsenal officials have met with their equivalents at Manchester City over the availability of Pep Guardiola’s assistant, Mikel Arteta, as they search for Unai Emery’s replacement.

Concise News reports that the Arsenal board intensified the club’s search for Emery’s replacement after City recorded a 3-0 win at the Emirates on Sunday.

The club’s officials were photographed leaving Arteta’s Manchester home in the early hours of Monday morning, and reports suggest that Arsenal are ready to appoint a new manager before the end of the month.

Vinai Venkatesham, who is Arsenal’s chief executive, and the club’s lawyer, Huss Fahmy, were photographed leaving Arteta’s home around 1.20am.

Top Arsenal officials meet with Arteta after Manchester City spanked Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates on 15 December, 2019 (image courtesy: Getty)

The two officials, it was learned, had a two-and-a-half-hour meeting with Arteta.

It was also learned that even before the meeting was revealed, City officials had decided to ask Arteta to help them end the speculation of him joining the Gunners.

It is understood that the Arsenal board are looking for someone who knows the club, knows the Premier League and is available to take over immediately.

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

