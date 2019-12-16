Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Chiefs In Talks With Guardiola’s Assistant

Top Arsenal officials have met with their equivalents at Manchester City over the availability of Pep Guardiola’s assistant, Mikel Arteta, as they search for Unai Emery’s replacement.

Concise News reports that the Arsenal board intensified the club’s search for Emery’s replacement after City recorded a 3-0 win at the Emirates on Sunday.

The club’s officials were photographed leaving Arteta’s Manchester home in the early hours of Monday morning, and reports suggest that Arsenal are ready to appoint a new manager before the end of the month.

Vinai Venkatesham, who is Arsenal’s chief executive, and the club’s lawyer, Huss Fahmy, were photographed leaving Arteta’s home around 1.20am.