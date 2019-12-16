Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Chiefs In Talks With Guardiola’s Assistant

Top Arsenal officials have met with their equivalents at Manchester City over the availability of Pep Guardiola’s assistant, Mikel Arteta, as they search for Unai Emery’s replacement.
Concise News reports that the Arsenal board intensified the club’s search for Emery’s replacement after City recorded a 3-0 win at the Emirates on Sunday.
The club’s officials were photographed leaving Arteta’s Manchester home in the early hours of Monday morning, and reports suggest that Arsenal are ready to appoint a new manager before the end of the month.
Vinai Venkatesham, who is Arsenal’s chief executive, and the club’s lawyer, Huss Fahmy, were photographed leaving Arteta’s home around 1.20am.
The two officials, it was learned, had a two-and-a-half-hour meeting with Arteta.
It was also learned that even before the meeting was revealed, City officials had decided to ask Arteta to help them end the speculation of him joining the Gunners.
It is understood that the Arsenal board are looking for someone who knows the club, knows the Premier League and is available to take over immediately.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.