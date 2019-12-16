Man Steals 5-Year-Old Boy During Church Service In Anambra

Police in Anambra state, southeast Nigeria, have the stealing of a five-year-old boy during a church service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Ekwulobia, on Sunday.

Concise News understands that spokesman for the police in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Monday in Awka, the state capital.

The police official gave the identity of the child as Chimaobim Kosi Ayinkor, and said he was stolen by a man whose identity was still unknown.

According to Mohammed, the matter was reported at the Aguata Police Station by the parents of the victim, Mr and Mrs Ayinkor Umego, from Okpo Village, Ekwulobia, at about 2pm on Sunday.

He said, “Mrs Umego prepared their three children for church service at St. Joseph Catholic Cathedral Church, Ekwulobia.

“However, while the children were playing on the field on the church premises, a man, whose identity is yet unknown, called the eldest child and sent him to buy three sachet water opposite the church.

“Before he came back from the errand, the man had disappeared with his younger brother, one Chimaobim Kosi Ayinkor ‘m’, aged 5 years, to unknown destination.”

He said that efforts were being intensified to find the child described as dark in complexion, about two feet tall and without a tribal mark.