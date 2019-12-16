Latest N-Power News Today Monday 16th December 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Monday December 16th, 2019, on Concise.

N-Power: ‘They Don’t Need You Guys Again’ – Reactions Trail Unpaid Stipend

Reactions have continued to follow the non-payment of N-Power beneficiaries’ October stipend by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Concise understands that till date, only November stipend has been paid to Batch A. This has left many of them worried as far as their fate is concerned.

Series of insinuations have been made. While some allege the pioneer beneficiaries will be exited, others plead to the federal government to make good plans for them in case the proposed transition programme is effected. Read more here.

N-Power Ghost Teachers In Nigeria Exposed (Video)

An undercover investigation has exposed the bribery and massive fraud sabotaging the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme, this online news medium reports.

Nigerian newspaper, Business Day’s investigative series revealed over N23.4m paid to 65 non-existent teachers (N-Teach) of an initiative the Muhammadu Buhari administration promises will soon become the largest post-graduate job scheme in Africa.

The Business Day exposé is yet to be released though.

Introduced in 2016 by President Buhari, the N-Power programme, is a graduate and non-graduate job enhancement scheme categorised under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs). It’s component includes N-Teach, N-Agro and N-Health. The objective is to enable beneficiaries acquire the requisite skills, knowledge and experience for entrepreneurship and self sufficiency at the culmination of their tenure on the programme. Read more here.

