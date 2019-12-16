Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Monday, December 16th 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise for today, Monday December 16th, 2019.

Here are the latest Biafra news headlines

Biafra: Ohakim Warns Nigerian Leaders (Here’s Why)

A former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim has warned political leaders in Nigeria to avoid ‘the British mistake’ in their handling of the Biafra agitation.

Ohakim, who delivered a lecture titled ‘Nigeria: The Leadership Question’ at the 2019 Public Service Lecture and Award ceremony of the University of Ibadan (UI) Alumni Association, Imo State chapter on Saturday, said Britain made “avoidable mistakes” in the management of their disagreement with Northern Ireland.

“They fell in the trap of believing that because they had power, weapons, soldiers, and experience that dwarfed those of the insurgents, it did not matter what the people thought of them.

“History tells us that Britain couldn’t defeat the Northern Ireland insurgents for more than twenty years.” Read more here.

DSS ‘Accuses’ Sowore Of Having Ties With IPOB, Boko Haram, Shiites

The Department of State Services (DSS) are said to have freshly grilled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore over alleged affinity with outlawed groups: Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Boko Haram terrorists and the principal Shiite movement in Nigeria, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

As per a report by Premium Times, Sowore was questioned last week over purported ties to IPOB and other outlawed groups.

“Agents have been asking him to tell them about his relationship with Boko Haram, Islamic Movement of Nigeria and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra,” a source revealed on Sunday.

“He has continued to deny any relationship with all these groups.” Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.