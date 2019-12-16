Kano Emirate Controversy: Junaid Mohammed Sends Message To Tofa’s Group

Bashir Tofa, the presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), has been asked by elder statesman Junaid Mohammed not to play politics with issues relating to the creation of additional emirates in Kano State.

Concise News reports that Mohammed, speaking to newsmen in Abuja Sunday, said that the decision by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to create additional emirates was in order.

Mohammed, who served as minority leader of the House of Representatives during Nigeria’s Second Republic, faulted Kano elders under the Tofa-led Advocates For United Kano challenging the decision.

The creation of the emirates is believed to be targeted at the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who purportedly opposed the reelection of Ganduje.

The new emirates are under the control of Aminu Ado Bayero (Bichi), Ibrahim Gaya (Gaya), Tafida Ila (Rano), and Ibrahim Abukakar (Karaye).

But the Tofa-led group had condemned the creation of the emirates.

Reacting, Mohammed said, “Those making such noise are playing politics, and if they are playing politics, what makes them think some other people would not play politics against their own interests?

“How come Bashir Tofa, from the time he stood for the controversial June 12 election till date, has not found common cause with any issue which affects the lives of the common Kano people?

“Is it now he is remembering that he is relevant politically? He is playing politics. He knows we know he is playing politics and it is not in the interest of anybody.”

On Ganduje’s creation of more emirate councils, Mohammed said: “There is absolutely nothing wrong in the action he took. Look, a state nearby called Jigawa was carved out of the Kano. Today, they have five emirates in Jigawa. Yet Kano is three times the size of Jigawa. Why didn’t anybody say ‘due to history, no emirate should be created apart from Hadeija, Gumel and Kazaure?

“The Kano Emirate Council brought their lawyer, argued in the court of law. They said it was wrongly done. Now the Kano government has gone back to re-enact the law and signed into law and then somebody is telling us it was retrogressive.”