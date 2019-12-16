Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Delta

Gunmen have kidnapped Rev. Father Samuel Agwameseh, a Catholic priest based in Delta state.

Agwameseh, who is the parish priest of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Issele-Mkpitime, was reportedly abducted on Saturday.

He was ambushed along Onicha-Olona in Aniocha north local government area of the state while on his way to Onicha-Olona to produce the church’s Sunday bulletin when the incident happened, reports The Cable.

Charles Uganwa, director of social communication of the Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, confirmed the abduction on Monday.

“The priest was returning to his base at Issele-Mkpitime when he was attacked by Fulani herdsmen and whisked away to an unknown location,” he said.

“He was returning from Onicha-Olona where he had gone to produce the last Sunday’s church bulletin for his parish when the kidnappers ambushed his car.”

He added that the kidnappers have made contact with some parishioners, “demanding N20 million ransom”.

Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the state police public relations officer, who also confirmed the incident, said the command was making efforts to secure the release of the priest.

“Yes, it is true that the catholic priest was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Saturday, but we are making efforts to ensure his freedom.”

Catholic priests have become target of kidnappers across the country. Last week, some priests who were abducted in Ondo state were released after five days in captivity.