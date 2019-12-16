Fela’s Protege Spills Details Of What Caused Afrobeats King’s Death

Even though many Nigerians are still confused about the cause of death of Fela Kuti, his protege and singer Dede Mabiaku has revealed that the afrobeats star was injected with a poisonous substance while in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

He made this revelation during a recent interview with Object TV Media where he raised concerns about human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore who is in the custody of Department of States Services (DSS)

Recall that Sowore was arrested and detained by DSS for organising a #Revolutionnow protest, but the government accused him of attempting to create anarchy and acting in a manner described as treasonous.

Mabiaku claimed that Fela had told him and Seun (Fela’s son) that he was injected while on detention.

He claimed that the late legend’s state of health began to degenerate shortly after then.

Fela’s protege also questioned why the matter has not been revealed since he died twenty two years ago.

Speaking further, Mabiaku advised Sowore to undergo medical check-ups after his release from DSS custody.

Watch a clip of the interview below