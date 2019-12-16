FCT Minister Reveals Most Difficult Decision Taken

Minister of FCT Muhammad Bello has said that the restriction placed on commercial tricycle operators to certain parts of the city was one of the most difficult decisions his administration had to take.

Concise News reports that spokesperson for the minister Anthony Ogunleye said Bello disclosed this during the presentation of the FCT’s 2020 statutory budget to a joint sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on the FCT.

The minister said that the decision was important because commercial tricycles by law should not operate on the express and highways along with vehicles as they pose dangers to both passengers and riders.

Bello said that most roads within the Federal Capital City were expressways and thus could not accommodate the presence of the commercial tricycles and motorcycles.

He also said that the FCTA was working closely with the commercial tricycle association to explore the possibility of upgrading their operations to taxi cabs.

On the 2020 FCT statutory budget, the minister said the FCT was proposing to spend the sum of N232,875,365,947.

“This sum is made up of N53,876,241,095 (23.15 per cent) as personnel cost, N57,070,343,435 (24.50 per cent) as overhead costs and a proposed capital expenditure of N121,928,781,417 (52.35 per cent) as capital expenditure,” he said.

“The proposal also indicated reductions in personnel and overhead costs, with N53,876,241,095 proposed in the 2020 budget as against the N55,543,090,041 in 2019 for personnel and N57,070,343,435 as against N57,610,188,661 in 2019 for overhead.

“These figures represent a 2 per cent and 0.93 per cent decrease respectively.

“The sum of N121,928,781,417 was proposed for capital expenditure in the 2020 budget, of which N11,550,000,000 is dedicated to the completion of the light rail project and other counterpart funded related projects aimed at enhancing socioeconomic activities in the FCT.

“Of the amount also, the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA got N40,282,958,388, the Satelite Town Development Agency, STDA, got N33,702,830,000.

“While other Secretariats Departments and Agencies, SDAs, got N47,942,993,029 for their capital expenditure to address critical areas like ongoing road construction, water treatment plants and related facilities as well as a few new projects.”