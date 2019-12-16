Falana To Malami: Secure Sowore’s Release From DSS Custody

Femi Falana (SAN), counsel to the convener of the RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, has asked the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), to secure the release of his client from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Concise News had reported last week Wednesday that Malami sent a letter to the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, directing the security agency to promptly forward the case file to his office.

In a statement on Friday by his Media Aide, Umar Gwandu, the minister said the directive was for speedy dispensation of justice.

Malami who took over the prosecution of all charges against Sowore, in line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) and 174 (1) (a-c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), maintained that the Federal Government was committed to respecting the sanctity of the rule of law, protecting the virtues of human rights and ensuring speedy dispensation of justice in the matter.

However, in a letter dated December 13 and addressed to the minister, Falana said a team of lawyers had visited the DSS to get Sowore released but was advised to go through the AGF.

“Following the announcement of your decision to take over the case of Federal Republic of Nigeria v Omoyele Sowore & Another, two members of the legal defence team visited the headquarters of the State Security Service on December 13, 2019 to demand the immediate release of Sowore from illegal custody,” the letter read.

“Our colleagues were however advised to direct the request to your office in view of the fact that you have taken over the case from the State Security Service.

“In the light of the foregoing, we hereby request you to use your good offices to direct the State Security Service to release Sowore from custody in line with the order of the Federal High court admitting him to bail pending trial. We are confident that you will not hesitate to grant our request as no court has issued any remand order for his detention.”