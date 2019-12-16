EPL: Why I Substituted Moise Kean – Ferguson

Everton caretaker manager, Duncan Ferguson has explained what was behind his controversial substitution of Moise Kean during his side’s Premier League 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Kean was hauled off by Ferguson just 18 minutes after coming on against Man United as Victor Lindelof’s own goal and Mason Greenwood’s strike ensure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men got a share of the points against the Toffees.

“It wasn’t because of Moise Kean’s performance, it was just because I needed to make a substitution to kill a bit of time,” Ferguson told Sky Sports.

“I have got so many strikers on the bench I just needed to make that change.

“It was nothing against Moise Kean really.”