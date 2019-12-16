EPL: Pep Guardiola Speaks On Mikel Offers

Manchester City Head Coach, Pep Guardiola says he does not want to make his assistant, Mikel Arteta “uncomfortable” as talks of the former Arsenal captain taking over at the Emirates intensifies.

Concise reports that Guardiola was speaking after his side smashed the Gunners in front of their own fans three nil on Sunday.

Temporary Head Coach, Freddie Ljunberg has won only one Premier League game since he succeeded sacked Unai Emery not long ago.

And Arteta, who is Guardiola’s lieutenant at City is among the top names constantly mentioned.

“I haven’t spoken many times about that (Arsenal speculation) with him but he is a very good person.

“He is part of the huge success we’ve had. An important important (sic) part. You know I think ultimately he knows because we’ve spoke (sic) two or three times on my opinion with him at the club about Mikel. What will happen will happen.

“I think he’s part of our staff so what is going to happen I don’t know. We talked. We’ve had offers. Had (sic) many offers. More than us. At the end it’s personal. If he wants to talk we’ll talk but it’s private. I don’t want to make him uncomfortable.”

Other candidates for the Arsenal job are Carlo Ancelotti, Mauricio Pochettino, Massimiliano Allegri, et al.