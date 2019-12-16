EPL: Ancelotti Agrees To Become Everton Manager

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti is all but set for a return to the Premier League after reportedly reaching an agreement in principle to become the next Everton manager.

Negotiations between Everton and Ancelotti progressed well following the Italian’s arrival on Merseyside earlier on Monday, according to Sky Sports News.

It is understood confirmation of Ancelotti succeeding Marco Silva could be announced before Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester.

Everton revealed caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson will be in charge for the visit of Brendan Rodgers’ side, with the former Blues striker set to remain as part of the first-team coaching staff, should Ancelotti be appointed.

Ancelotti, who was sacked as Napoli manager last week, emerged as a primary target for Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright since Silva’s departure on December 5.

The 60-year-old won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Community Shield during his tenure at Chelsea from 2009 until 2011, and has lifted three Champions League trophies over the course of his managerial career.

Ferguson was subsequently placed in temporary charge of the Toffees and has overseen a 3-1 win against Chelsea at Goodison Park and a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.