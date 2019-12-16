Court Clears Governor Ganduje Of Bribery Allegations

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano State has dismissed the bribery charges filed against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Concise News reports.

At its sitting on Monday, the presiding judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, ruled that the governor is not guilty of bribery and cleared Ganduje of all charges for lack of evidence.

A lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, had asked the court to issue an order compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Ganduje for alleged receiving a kickback from a contractor.

This followed a series of video published by Daily Nigerian, which showed the governor reportedly receiving bribes.

The publisher of the online newspaper, Jaafar Jaafar, had said during his appearance before the state House of Assembly that the video is authentic.

Jaffar also tendered evidence including a hard disk containing more videos and other proof.

Jaafar, in his statement, said: “More than two years ago, a contractor friend of mine complained to me that the governor had been receiving kickbacks, ranging from 15 to 25 percent, for every project executed in the state from contractors.

“We then agreed to plant spy cameras on his kaftan lapel so that he can capture the brazen act in hard evidence. He captured at least 15 clips, nine of which fully showed the governor’s face, body and hands collecting bundles of dollars.

“Before DAILY NIGERIAN publishes stories, pictures or videos on its website (www.dailynigerian.com), the editors subject them to rigours of verification to establish their authenticity or otherwise.

“In the case of the video clips in question, our in-house technical expert, the editor-in-chief and editorial adviser certified that the videos were original and not doctored contents.

“Experts from Amnesty International Nigeria, BBC and PREMIUM TIMES also watched the clips and certified their authenticity before we went to press.

“The first video was published on October 14, 2018, comprising two clips that occurred on two different dates as shown on the videos themselves. The video showed the governor receiving the bribe from a contractor in foreign currency specifically the monies were United States Dollar denominated. The video also showed his Excellency tucking these monies under his flowing gown and putting them inside an envelope.

“We are willing to share the content of the video without any form of editing to assist the committee in its investigation and to share the full clips of the others that were published to the Committee in the cause of the performance of their legislative function

“We thank the Committee for deeming it appropriate to invite us to make representations before it in respect of this matter.”He