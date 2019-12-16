Champions League: Lampard Reacts To Drawing Bayern Munich In Round Of 16

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has said that his players must be at their best if they must beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16.

Chelsea were drawn to face the Bundesliga champions, when the draw for last 16 took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

“This level of football, this level of Champions League knockout stage is a level of focus you need, absolute throughout both games,” Lampard told Chelsea’s website.

“Tiny moments in a game like this can be so crucial. Of course we want to be at our best going into the game, hopefully in good form, but the concentration levels and how we approach it will be maybe the deciding factor.

“Because I think we should be confident that we can beat Bayern Munich but understand that they are very strong.

“[It’s] A tough draw, but a good draw. I think that we knew that when you get through the group stages you are generally in with some big teams.

“We are certainly got one. We have history with them, of course, but this will be a tie in itself that will be very testing, over two games. But we’ll be ready for the challenge.”