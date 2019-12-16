Buhari Likely To Sign 2020 Budget Tuesday

There are signs that President Muhammadu Buhari may assent to the N10.6 trillion 2020 budget sent to him by the National Assembly.

The signing ceremony, according to sources, may take place on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital, reports Channels TV.

This comes less than two weeks after members of the Senate and House of Representatives chambers of the National Assembly passed the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

The lawmakers had during the session on December 5, raised the total budget estimates from the proposed N10.33 trillion to N10.6 trillion.

President Buhari presented a budget estimate of N10.33 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly on October 8, based on the Value Added Tax (VAT) of 7.5 per cent up by 2.5 per cent.

If signed into law, it means the administration of Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly would have succeeded in returning the country to the January – December budget cycle.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the National Assembly, including the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, are reported to have been invited to witness the signing of the budget.