Biafra: Ohakim Warns Nigerian Leaders (Here’s Why)

A former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim has warned political leaders in Nigeria to avoid ‘the British mistake’ in their handling of the Biafra agitation.

Concise News reports that Ohakim, who delivered a lecture titled ‘Nigeria: The Leadership Question’ at the 2019 Public Service Lecture and Award ceremony of the University of Ibadan (UI) Alumni Association, Imo State chapter on Saturday, said Britain made “avoidable mistakes” in the management of their disagreement with Northern Ireland.

“They fell in the trap of believing that because they had power, weapons, soldiers, and experience that dwarfed those of the insurgents, it did not matter what the people thought of them.

“History tells us that Britain couldn’t defeat the Northern Ireland insurgents for more than twenty years,” Ohakim stated.

Therefore, the 62-year-old advised public office holders to embrace peaceful negotiation to solve the challenge of agitation.

According to him, Late President Musa Yar’ Adua took that lane and succeeded with the Niger Delta militants and amnesty programme.

Quoting Attila the Hun (one of the greatest of the barbarian rulers who assailed the Roman Empire), he said “it is never wise to gain by battle what may be gained through bloodless negotiations.”

He added that there is nothing wrong with Nigeria but that the only challenge was with the leadership.

Meanwhile, Pro-Biafra agitator Nnamdi Kanu is determined in his quest for an independent Biafra State for Ndigbo in Nigeria.

This news medium understands that Kanu, the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), said its members will not be intimidated by the Nigerian government, according to a statement, Friday.

Kanu said this as he received IPOB members from Bayelsa State in his Umuahia, Abia State residence who came to condole with him on the death of his (Nnamdi) parents Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu.

The IPOB leader was represented by Mene Kanu during the visit where he called on IPOB members not be swayed by the antics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

“I have confidence in IPOB members in Bayelsa state,” the pro-Biafra leader said.

“If you go, tell the whole world that Biafra has come to stay. We will not sell out. They can intimidate us, but will not stop Biafra restoration.

“You can see what we are experiencing in this country now. People who said No to Biafra are saying Yes today. Biafra will come. I thank you for coming to identify with us in this moment of grief and sorrow.”