Benue: Ortom To Meet Buhari Over Planned Withdrawal Of Military

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has promised to meet President Muhammadu Buhari over speculations that the military’s Operation Whirl Stroke may be withdrawn from the state on the account that peace has been restored in the state.

Ortom made the disclosure at a thanksgiving service in honour of a newly ordained priest, Reverend Father Cornelius Anagbe, younger brother to the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Reverend Wilfred Anagbe, in Aondona, Gwer West local Government Area.

He stated though the Operation Whirl Stroke has brought relative peace in troubled parts of the state, there were still pockets of security threats that needed to be fully addressed with time.

The governor expressed hope that the Presidency would see reason and heed to his appeal.

He commended the officers and men of Operation Whirl Stroke for their selfless service, commitment and professionalism which yielded results in the fight against insecurity in the state.

Ortom expressed his administration’s readiness to continue to provide support for security agencies operating in the state to enable them succeed.

He stated that Benue’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law remains in force and must be obeyed by all irrespective of where they are coming from, as those who violate the legislation would be sanctioned according to its provisions.