Army Redeploys 20 Major-Generals,10 Brigadier-Generals

Twenty Major-Generals and more than 10 Brigadier-Generals have been redeployed by the Nigerian Army on Monday in a major shake-up, Concise News reports.

In a release by the spokesman of the Army, Col. Sagir Musa, the redeployment was approved by the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and it takes immediate effect.

According to Musa, the shake-up would “reinvigorate the system for greater efficiency.”

The release read: “Due to the recent promotion of some senior officers, it became imperative to deploy them to appropriate appointments.

“Consequently, the Army has released the postings and appointments of the affected officers.

“The posting, which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, was carried out to reinvigorate the system for greater efficiency.

“The highlights of the postings include: the appointment of Maj Gen E.O. Ogunkale to the Defence Headquarters as the Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluation; Maj-Gen. A.O. Uthman to Defence Headquarters as Director of Defence Communications; and Maj-Gen. O.O. Soleye to Headquarters, Command Army Record, Lokoja, Kogi State.

“Others are, Maj-Gen. Y.I. Shalangwa to Defence Headquarters as Director Legal Services; Maj-Gen. D.C. Onyemulu to the Armed Forces Simulation Centre; while Maj-Gen. H.I. Bature was redeployed to the Defence Headquarters and appointed Director of Liaison.

“Similarly, Brig-Gen J.C. Ogbonna is redeployed to Headquarters, 82 Division, Enugu State, and appointed Division’s Training Officer; Brig-Gen. B.H. Mohammed to the Nigerian Military School, Zaria, as Commandant; Brig-Gen. G.O. Omorogbe to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji, as Chief of Staff; and Brig-Gen. A.J. Fagge to the Ministry of Defence and appointed Principal General Staff Officer to the Minister of Defence.”