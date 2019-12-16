While fans of afropop star, Wizkid still can’t get over the vibes of his recent music effort, he has promised that 2020 would be better as he will be dropping 5 albums.

The “Joro” singer made the promise during his performance at his Starboy Fest in Abuja .

According to the star boy, he utilised this year by spending much time on his third child, Zion.

“I promise you guys in 2020, Wizkid is dropping five new album, in 2019, I spent a lot of time hanging out with Zion,” Wizkid said.

Starboy Wizkid said he’s dropping 5 album next year 🕺🕺 dem dead 🦁🦁🦁🦁🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pbvfLXr0A5 — Electric vibe 🦁 (@wetwizkid) December 16, 2019

Recall that Wizkid surprisingly dropped a 7-track EP “Soundman Vol. 1” in the early hours of Friday, December 6, giving music lovers hits to grind to during the weekend.

The music effort features Jamaican artiste Chronixx, DJ Tunez, Blaq Jerzee and Kel P.

The 7-song extended playlist consists ‘Ease your mind’, ‘Thankful’, and ‘Electric.’

Wizkid, who shared the streaming links with his fans, further announced that Volume 2 will be out soon.