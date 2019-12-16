10 Bullets Removed From My Head- Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has said that 10 bullets were removed from her head and two close to her eyes after suspected assassins reportedly attacked her.

Concise News understands that the incident occurred on Saturday, December 14, but it is not clear who sent the assassins.

Recounting her experience in a live video on Instagram, Okorie described her survival as “undiluted grace.”

Also sharing an x-ray scan video after the attack, the mother of one said they shot sporadically for 30 minutes without her getting help from anywhere.

Okorie wrote: “Undiluted grace will never stop to exist in my home, 10 bullets were removed from my head and 2 bullets close to my eyes, God alone deserves all the glory and honor.

“You are God all by your self, I am a child of Grace. Thank you, lord. Nothing in this world will ever make me ungrateful for all you’ve done in my life and family, The assassins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, No help from anywhere, No human came for our rescue Only God came for our Rescue #epaindem #protectmelord.”