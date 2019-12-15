Why Thanksgiving Is Required Of Believers- Cleric

Rev. Tajan Moltok, the Jos resident pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International, has cautioned Christians against taking the blessings of God for granted, saying thanksgiving to God was required of them in appreciation of his mercies.

Concise reports that Moltok made the call on Sunday in Jos at the annual thanksgiving service of the church and also graduation ceremony of the church branch Agape Bible School Ministry.

Moltok in his sermon entitled:’Why Thanksgiving’, said that one of the reasons why God should be appreciated was because he expected his children to always be thankful.

“We should thank God because we are content for we are candidates of Gods blessings and when we do that he blesses us more. If you are greedy or selfish, you can never see God,” he said.

He advised Christians to try redeeming the vows they take before God as it paved ways for his answers in times of need saying christians should ask for God’s grace as the devil would always find a way of frustrating their efforts.

29 bible students graduated from the Church Agape School of Ministry after a one month course.

Cleric tasks churches on security measures against attacks

In related news, Cleric, Pastor Isaac Ogbah, has advised churches across the country to put in place security measures that will check incessant attacks by insurgents.

Ogbah, who is the Senior Pastor, God’s Signature Royal Assembly, Ota, gave the advice in an interview with NAN in Ota, Ogun on Sunday.

He noted that security was not a matter that should be resolved by fasting and prayers alone, but by putting strong measures in place around churches to avoid attacks.

Ogbah, who noted the advice by Jesus Christ that one should watch and pray, stressed that the watching included putting the right measures in place to address any noticeable security lapse.

“Churches can no longer ignore the fact that they need to help themselves by imbibing good security measures that can match those of the insurgents,” he said.

The cleric also advised the Federal Government to put in more efforts in ensuring the security of the lives and property of the citizens.