Atiku, Bola Tinubu Meet In Minna

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, met on Saturday in Minna, Nigeria state.
The political leaders and their entourage, Concise News gathered, were received by Governor Sani Bello of the State.
It was learned that the two politicians were in a cordial mood as they exchanged pleasantries and chatted for hours before going their separate ways.
Tinubu was in Minna to receive an award of an Honorary Doctorate Degree today at Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University, Lapai.
However, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, was on Atiku’s entourage.
