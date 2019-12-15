Turkish Airlines Reveals What It Will Do After Nigeria Suspension

The management of Turkish Airlines on Sunday pledged to begin freight of all leftover passengers’ baggage in Turkey to Nigeria after the suspension of its operations in Africa’s most populous country.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Sam Adurogboye made this known Sunday, explaining that the management of the airline had met with the NCAA in Abuja on Friday to resolve the leftover baggage issue.

“The airline said this will be achieved by instantly upgrading the Boeing 737 – 800 being used and found inadequate to a larger Airbus A330 and Boeing 737 – 900,” a statement from the aviation agency read.

“The programme of clearance will be carried out from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17.”

Adurogboye said NCAA expected strict compliance to the remedial programme.

He warned all operators to ensure Nigerians were not taken for granted by providing safe, secure and efficient service at all times.

the agency had suspended the Airlines from operating into the country due to persistent baggage delays.

”The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) wishes to extend its compliments to Turkish Airlines and also express its serious displeasure about the recent cases of not bringing passengers into Nigeria together with their checked-in baggage,” a letter from the NCAA read.

“These incidents, which has been going on for two weeks, has become so bad that the most recent flight arrived without 85% of passengers’ baggage onboard. Our Airport Authority have been facing serious crises controlling the passengers at the airport whenever they arrive without their baggages.

“This issue has made passengers to carry out several mob actions at our airport and it is a great threat to our airport facilities

“In view of all these, and the series of meetings held with Turkish Airlines personnel, which did not yield any solution to the problem, the NCAA is therefore, left with no option than to direct Turkish Airline to suspend its operations into Nigeria until such a time when the airline is ready to operate with the right size of aircraft that can transport all passengers with their baggage at the same time.

“If no remedial action is carried out by your airline, this suspension shall be effective from the 16th December, 2019.”