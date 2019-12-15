Stefflon Don Reveals What She Wants From Burna Boy As Birthday Gift

British-born Jamaican singer, Stefflon Don, on Sunday revealed what she wants from her boyfriend Burna Boy on her birthday.

Stefflon Don who turned 28 Saturday, December 14, said she is not materialistic and revealed that all she wants on her birthday is some good d**k from the Nigerian singer.

She said this while replying a tweep who enquired what Burna Boy got for her on her birthday.

See the exchange of tweets below: