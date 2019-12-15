Presidency Speaks On Return Of Two FUTO Students Detained In Bosnia

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that two students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) detained in Bosnia and Herzegovina will return back to the country soon.

Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Concise News understands that five students from the university, without the knowledge of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation, attended an international table tennis competition in Croatia.

While two of them returned over two weeks ago, the other three stayed back and one had already applied for asylum.

They were allegedly arrested while taking a walk around the country’s capital on November 18 as they couldn’t produce relevant documents to the police.

The police officers were reported to have transferred the students to the country’s Bosnia-Herzegovina border, where Croatian authorities had gathered a group of illegal migrants attempting to cross into the country.

According to the statement, Dabiri-Erewa explained that their return is a sequel to a series of diplomatic interventions from the Nigerian Mission in Hungary and Geoffrey Onyema, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who directed for full investigations to be carried out.

The statement read”: “According to a report, Abia Alexandro Uchenna, Eboh Kenneth Chinedu, and three other students arrived in Zagreb, capital of Croatia, on November 12, for the fifth world inter-university championships held in the country.

“Arrangements have been concluded to send the two Nigerians back to Croatia anytime from yesterday, Friday, December 13, 2019, adding that the Nigerian Mission in Hungary has taken steps to ensure that the matter is resolved and the welfare of the two Nigerians protected.

“Although the Croatia Authorities through our Ambassador in Budapest denied the allegation involving maltreatment by the Croatian Police, the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama has demanded a full investigation into the matter.”

She said the conditions attached to their release include the usage of their return tickets from Zagreb, Croatia back to Nigeria and must not seek Asylum in Croatia, just as one of them did already.

Dabiri-Erewa appealed to Nigerians to always inform relevant authorities whenever they go on such trips outside the country and be of good behaviour.