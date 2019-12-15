Oluwo Of Iwo Announces Collapse Of Marriage To Jamaican Wife

A prominent traditional ruler in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1 on Sunday confirmed that his marriage has collapsed.

The monarch who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle was married to Chanel Chin, a Jamaican said to be a daughter of a popular musician in his country.

In the statement issued on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Oluwo Palace, Alli Ibraheem, the controversial monarch said he and Chanel are leaving each other due to an irreconcilable difference.

The statement reads: ”This is to inform the general public most especially friends and associates of the Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, that Ms Chanel Chin is an ex-queen of his majesty.

“This information is necessary for the attention of the general public to avoid representation on proxy or accordance of respect attached to the sacred stool of Oluwo to her.

“For personal irreconcilable differences, Chanel Chin ceased to be his Majesty’s queen. We equally enjoin the public to disregard any business transaction or request with her using the office of his majesty.”